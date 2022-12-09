INDIA

Efforts on to rescue MP boy stuck in borewell

NewsWire
The rescue operation to save an six-year-old, who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district and is stuck at a depth of 40-feet, has crossed 70 hours. Rescuers, parallel to the borewell, have managed to dug around 35 feet deep till Friday evening and are continuing efforts to rescue the child.

CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the child’s movements and oxygen is being supplied to him, however, “no reponse was noticed since Tuesday evening”. The officials were yet make any final statement of present status of the boy.

Officials claimed that digging of tunnel was slow due to hard rock and water coming out from it. “Its a hard rock area which creating hurdle for digging tunnel. In the meantime, rescuers would have to remove water comming from the tunnel. They would also have to ensure that borewell not get any damage,” said Minister In-charge Inder Singh Parmar, who visited at the spot late on Friday.

Parmar told media persons that rescue teams are working “relentlessly” to ensure the safety of the child. Rock and water imitating from the tunnel are delaying the process, he said, adding that a team of doctors was present at the spot to monitor the boy’s health.

The boy was fell into borewell on Tuesday evening, while he was playing outside his home. During the visit Parmar also met with the boy’s family and has assured that a case would be registered against the owner of the borewell.

20221209-234806

