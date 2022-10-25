Uttar Pradesh forest officials have started making efforts to tranquilise the leopard that is believed to have killed three people in the past few days in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) range.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjay Biswal said: “Seven cages have been placed outside the village and the villagers are advised to stay indoors until the leopard is captured.

“People in the area are gripped with fear as the leopard is mainly targeting adults, which is not very common.”

The rescue operation is being carried out under the supervision of DFO Sanjay Biswal, veterinarians — Daksh Gangwar from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and Daya Shankar from Dudhwa-along with experts from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

The forest department has installed 26 motion sensor cameras in the area and have deployed multiple teams with two camp elephants.

“Some pictures of the leopard have been captured in the traps but the big cat is cleverer than we thought. We are combing the area but there is no direct sighting of the leopard yet. Attacking humans is not a natural behaviour of a leopard and it appears that the leopard has some problems in capturing its natural prey. We will be in a better position to tell once it is caught,” he said.

