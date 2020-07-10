Efforts to increase income from Waqf properties: Rajasthan Minister

Jaipur, July 10 (IANS) The government registered madrasas are in for an upgrade in Rajasthan. Efforts are also being made to increase the income from the Waqf properties, a minister said on Friday.

Rs seven crore will be spent on constructing classrooms, toilets and kitchens in 43 registered madrasas in Rajasthan. Also, schemes related to the general public will be put online in the minority affairs department and efforts will be made to raise income from the Waqf properties, said state Minority Affairs and Waqf Minister Saleh Mohammed while reviewing the departmental activities here on Friday.

He said construction work will be started soon in the madrasas.

Speaking at the meeting, he said teaching work will be started in the madrasas in line with the Department of Education guidelines, which will be in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments regarding the opening of schools.

The minister added that online schemes related to the general public should be enhanced. He said the income from the Waqf properties should be increased so that the boards become self-reliant and do not have to depend on the state government for their requirements.

He said that action should be taken to remove encroachments on Waqf property with the help of the district administration.

The minister reviewed the departmental activities in a meeting with officials. He said cent per cent allocation for the targets fixed this year should be met and instructed that there should be no adverse impact of coronavirus on the achievement of departmental goals.

