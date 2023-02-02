INDIA

Efforts to make Punjab carbon neutral: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Thursday said the government is making efforts to make the state carbon neutral.

Addressing the state-level Energy Conservation Day and award function organised by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), Arora said energy conservation is the focus area to abate greenhouse gas emission to save the environment.

On the occasion, the Minister felicitated government and private sector entities with state energy conservation awards at the Confederation of Indian Industrialists (CII) Northern Region headquarters here.

Dependency on fossil fuels for power generation is high, which leads to pollution and environment hazards, he said, adding that around 2,150 MW capacity renewable energy projects have been installed, which is about 16 per cent of the total installed capacity. Out of which, 1,200 MW capacity of solar plants were installed in the state.

Besides, Punjab has taken the lead to develop and notify Punjab Energy Conservation Building Code by amending National Energy Conservation Building Code for the composite climate zone applicable.

The implementation has started by incorporating in building bye-laws. Considering eight per cent growth in upcoming new commercial buildings, 18 million units of electricity will be reduced by using the conservation building code.

Urging the people to use the energy judiciously, Arora said energy efficiency in the buildings is one of the key areas to save energy in the commercial sector by adopting energy efficient design, building material and using Energy Conservation Building Code.

20230202-163605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saiyami Kher joins Mumbai Cyclothon, says cycling is ‘a well-rounded workout’

    Legal dispute involving Nagari Pracharini Sabha resolved

    MP: Medical fraternity protests against proposal to post bureaucrats in medical...

    J&K police bust terror module, arrests 3 TRF associates