One-and-a-half months after communal violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district that left one dead and many injured, efforts to restore peace and harmony in the riot-hit area by the district administration and the police continue.

Although, no incident was reported after April 10, the district administration and police have kept a close watch in this area. Section 144 was re-imposed on May 12 in the district as a preventive measure and will remain till July 10, as per the earlier notification of the district administration.

“Section 144 has been re-imposed in Khargone district as a preventive measure and no processions, Jagarans, and shobha yatras will be allowed in the district till July 10,” said an order issued by the district administration on May 12.

In a step to restore peace and harmony between the two communities living together for the past several decades, newly appointed Collector Kumar Purushottam and the Superintend of Police (SP) Dharamveer Yadav reached out to people in their locality. The officials met the residents to rebuild trust among the people.

The officials had detailed conversations with the residents, ensuring them that no such incident would be repeated and the culprits will be given strict punishment. This visit was held on Monday night when the Collector and the SP went to Bhatwadi locality of Khargone city.

“We have come here to assure that we will not let any violence happen now. You (residents) need not be worried and help us bring peace and harmony in your locality. Those who have done this will be taught a tough lesson,” said Purushottam, during an interaction with the locals.

In an administrative reshuffle on May 15, previous Khargone SP Siddharth Choudhary and Collector Anugraha P were transferred. Choudhary has been transferred to police headquarters, Bhopal as AIG, while Anugraha P is now OSD, MP Bhawan, New Delhi.

Ravi Joshi, MLA (Congress) from Khargone city, talking to IANS said, “The situation is peaceful in the city now. District administration and police are making all efforts to rebuild-confidence among the people. It is the responsibility of people also to maintain peace and harmony with neighbours and help change the bad image of this historic city.”

Communal violence broke out in Khargone city on April 10 after a group of miscreants pelted stones at a Ram Navami procession.

