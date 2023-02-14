INDIA

Efforts to silence Congress, but it will not happen: Jairam Ramesh

NewsWire
0
0

Congress General Secretary In-charge communication Jairam Ramesh has accused the Centre of trying to silence the party.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ramesh said, “JPC was constituted in Harshad Mehta case, then in Ketan Parekh case and now our demand is legitimate in the Adani-Hindenburg issue as public sector banks and LIC money is at stake.

“The Adani issue pertains to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia and Israel.”

He said that the expunction of ‘Parliamentary’ words are unprecedented as in the past BJP had called Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh ‘Mauni Baba’.

He said, “The majority members in JPC would be from the BJP, so why is it afraid of constituting the joint Parliamentary committee.”

Jairam on Monday had tweeted, “Today in Supreme Court Solicitor General said Govt has no objection to a commitee to examine the Hindenburg report on Adani. Then why the stubborn refusal to a JPC which will anyway be dominated by BJP & its allies? But will the proposed committee investigate Hindenburg or Adani?” he said.

But, on Tuesday, he said that the subject of the petition is something different as it wants investigation in Hindenburg expose.

The like-minded opposition parties have been demanding a JPC to examine the whole issue as they alleged that public sector banks and LIC have lost money.

The Central government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the existing structure, which includes the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and others agencies, are fully equipped to handle the situation which occurred after Hindenburg report on Adani group, and it would not oppose the court’s suggestion to constitute a committee to strengthen the existing regime.

20230214-133203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    8 CPI Maoist cadres surrender before J’khand police

    Bangladesh’s gripping horror film ‘Moshari’ qualifies for Oscar

    2 die in Mumbai Covid centre fire, 70 patients rescued

    Will explore options if BJP does not nominate me: Jaynarayan Vyas...