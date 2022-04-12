Tunnelling for the seven-stop Eglinton Crosstown West Extension has begun in Mississauga.

Officials from all three levels of government held a groundbreaking ceremony at the launch site of the two tunnel-boring machines near the intersection of Renforth Drive and Eglinton Avenue West in Mississauga.

“We are getting shovels in the ground for this historic project and building world-class transit that will make life easier for the people of the GTA,” Premier Doug Ford said on Monday.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Toronto Mayor John Tory also lauded the project.

While Alghabra said its importance for GTA residents “cannot be understated,” Tory outlined its numerous advantages for his city.

He said it will be good for families, jobs, investment, tourism and the environment.

Two tunnel boring machines (Rexy and Renny) at the Renforth launch shaft site will dig the over six-kilometre twin tunnels underground along Eglinton Avenue West, forming the underground section for the extension between Renforth Drive and Scarlett Road. The machines will operate approximately 20 metres deep and move about 10 to 15 metres a day.

The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will extend the future Eglinton Crosstown LRT service another 9.2 kilometres, creating a continuous rapid transit line along Eglinton Avenue from Scarborough into Mississauga and Etobicoke.

The main Eglinton Crosstown LRT section, between Mount Dennis and Kennedy stations, is set to open by the end of 2022.

Tunnelling for the extension is expected to be completed sometime in 2023 to 2024.

The extension, which will have stations at Renforth Drive, Martin Grove Road, Kipling Avenue, Islington Avenue, Royal York Road, Scarlett Road and Jane Street, is set to be completed by 2030 or 2031