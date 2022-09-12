WORLD

Egypt among most affected countries by climate change: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Suweilam said on Sunday that Egypt is one of the world’s most affected countries by climate change, a news website reported.

The Egyptian minister made the remarks during the opening session of an environmental and development forum on Egypt’s preparations to host the 27th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) that will be held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh in November, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Ahram Online news website.

Egypt is suffering water scarcity, high temperature, erosion and saltwater intrusion into fresh water, the minister was quoted as saying.

The increases in population, unstable water shares (from rivers such as the Nile) and climate impacts have led to a shortage of water used for drinking, agricultural and industrial purposes in several countries, he added.

The minister also urged all countries to strengthen cooperation on dealing with extreme climate, stressing the need to place the water sector, food and agriculture on the global climate agenda.

Egypt is making great efforts in improving water management, which includes rehabilitating canals to better deliver water to farmers, Suweilam said, adding water is a key element in agriculture and food security.

The minister underlined the necessity of expanding water desalination projects, studying less costly and more efficient ways of reusing wastewater.

20220912-053603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    California bar owner charged with selling fake vax cards

    Portugal defeat North Macedonia, qualify for World Cup 2022

    Wimbledon 2022: Injured Rafael Nadal decides to play semifinal against Nick...

    Russia has 75% of forces inside Ukraine