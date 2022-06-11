Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has urged for a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis, expressing his country’s support for the legitimate Yemen government.

Sisi’s remark on Saturday came during a joint press conference with Rashad al-Alimi, Head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), following their talks in Cairo, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I affirmed our full support for the unity, independence, and territorial integrity of the Yemeni state,” stressed the Egyptian President.

Cairo also welcomed the UN announcement on June 2 of a renewal of the ongoing ceasefire agreement between the forces of Yemen’s government and the Houthi militia for another two months, according to Sisi, who underlined the importance of Yemen’s security and stability to Egypt and the whole Arab world.

“I call on all parties to fully implement the terms of the agreement as this represents a positive development that can be built upon to launch a comprehensive political process in Yemen,” Sisi added.

He also highlighted the need to intensify joint action to protect the “security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf, for this vital issue is linked to regional and international security and stability”.

For his part, Al-Alimi said that he updated Sisi on the latest developments in Yemen and the efforts made by the PLC to improve the economic conditions and services, especially in the provinces freed from the Houthis.

The PLC chief sought Egypt’s support regarding reforms and the integration of the security forces and the military in Yemen.

“We affirmed our positive approach of all peace endeavors” in coordination with the pro-legitimacy alliance led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognised government out of the capital Sanaa.

20220612-044403