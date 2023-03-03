WORLD

Egypt condemns Israeli minister’s call for Palestinian village to be ‘erased’

NewsWire
0
0

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has condemned an Israeli Minister’s call for wiping out the Palestinian village of Hawara in the northern West Bank.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, also the leader of the Religious Zionist Party, said on Wednesday that the village of Hawara, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, “needs to be erased.”

He made the remarks after two Israeli brothers were shot dead by Palestinians in Hawara on Sunday, prompting attacks from Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the village that caused at least one death and numerous injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Such remarks constitute an unacceptable and serious incitement for violence,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, lambasting Smotrich for “irresponsible comments that contradict laws, norms and moral values”.

The Ministry statement called for an immediate end to provocative actions against the Palestinian people and the resumption of the peace process on the basis of the two-state solution.

Smotrich’s comments were harshly condemned by the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday, who described his remarks as “repugnant” and “irresponsible,” according to a CNN report.

20230304-004403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shane Warne seen walking through Thailand villa in haunting final picture

    Singapore reports 2,044 new Covid-19 cases

    Saudi Arabia approves security plan for Haj

    Mirae Asset Global Investments buys logistics centre in India