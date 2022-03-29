WORLD

Egypt counts on France to secure wheat supplies amid Ukrainian crisis: PM

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has said that Egypt counts on “its strategic relations with France” to secure some supplies of basic commodities like wheat, in case the Ukrainian crisis continues for a long time.

Madbouly’s remarks came during his meeting with visiting French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in Cairo, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the government.

“Egypt and France share the same visions and concerns about the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis,” said the Egyptian Prime Minister, noting the longer the crisis continues, the more dire consequences it will have on the global economy.

For his part, Le Maire affirmed his country’s full support for Egypt during the economic crisis the world is facing, especially with regard to the global commodity market.

He said France produces about 35 million tonnes of wheat annually and exports about half of them, highlighting France’s readiness to cooperate with Egypt in this field.

Earlier in the day, Le Maire held talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, discussing means of furthering economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Egyptian president highlighted “the strategic relations between Egypt and France,” according to the Egyptian presidency.

