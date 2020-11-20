Canindia News

Egypt eyes reopening of trilateral talks on Nile dam

by 0

Egypt looks forward to taking part in the next round of trilateral talks with Ethiopia and Sudan on an Ethiopian dam built on their shared Nile river, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry’s statement came after the foreign and water ministers of the three countries concluded a virtual meeting, Xinhua reported.

Egypt wants to reach “a binding legal agreement” on how to operate the Ethiopian giant dam as soon as possible, the ministry said.

It also highlighted the necessity of reaching “a fair and balanced agreement that achieves the common interests of the three countries and preserves their water rights.”

During the last round of trilateral talks held earlier this month, Egypt voiced its discontent as no progress was made in the negotiations.

Ethiopia started building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in 2011, which prompted concerns from downstream countries like Sudan and Egypt.

Over the past few years, the tripartite talks on the rules of filling and operating the GERD, including those recently brokered by the United States and the African Union, have been fruitless.

–IANS

int/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Trump’s decision to cut troops in Afghanistan creates policy vacuum (New Analysis)

CanIndia New Wire Service

US CDC roars back in Trump lame duck, warns against holiday travel

CanIndia New Wire Service

Nvidia confirms Fortnite coming on its Cloud gaming service for iOS

CanIndia New Wire Service

Vivo announces ‘OriginOS’ Android skin with new features

CanIndia New Wire Service

US regulators preparing to slap FB with antitrust charges: Report

CanIndia New Wire Service

IBM to acquire Instana as its advances hybrid cloud stategy

CanIndia New Wire Service

Samsung Engineering wins $135m deal for plant in Hungary

CanIndia New Wire Service

Apple Fitness+ to come in iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2: Report

CanIndia New Wire Service

YouTube to run ads on some creator videos but won’t pay them

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested