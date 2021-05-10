Egypt and France have conducted joint naval and air drills in African country, the armed forces here said.

The maritime drills took place on Sunday in the Red Sea, while the air exercises were conducted at one of the Egyptian army’s bases, Xinhua news agency quoted the military as saying in a statement.

The Egyptian frigate al-Fateh and the combat group accompanying the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle participated in the exercise, the statement added.

During the training, the naval forces implemented many joint combat activities, while the air forces carried out joint training activities with the participation of a group of the latest models of multi-role fighters.

Egypt regularly holds joint military exercises with other countries to boost military collaboration and exchange military expertise.

