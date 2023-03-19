WORLD

Egypt hosts 5-party meeting to ease tensions in West Bank

NewsWire
0
0

Egypt hosts a quintet meeting in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to calm a surge of violence in the West Bank ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

High-level security and political officials from Egypt, Palestine, Israel, Jordan and the United States took part in the meeting, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting aimed to support dialogue between the Israeli and Palestinian sides to “stop unilateral actions and escalation and break the existing cycle of violence,” it added.

The five-party meeting is a continuation of discussions that took place on February 26 in Jordan that worked on paving the road for resuming the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The tension between Israel and Palestinians has been rising since the start of this year. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that 89 Palestinians have been killed so far this year by Israeli soldiers, while official Israeli figures show that 14 Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians.

20230320-023402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korea to probe Google, Apple over in-app billing irregularities

    Google Pixel 8 to feature Tensor G3 chip, 12GB RAM

    US Senate Democrats ready climate, spending bill for Saturday vote

    Apple’s self service repair makes ‘MacBook Pros seem less repairable’