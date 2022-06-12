WORLD

Egypt rehabilitates coastal areas to address climate change: Minister

Egypt has rehabilitated 210 km of its northern coast and pushed forward projects mitigating or adapting to the effects of climate change, the country’s Irrigation and Water Resources Minister said.

Egypt is still working on restoring 50 km shores across the country as part of its strategy to preserve coastal areas from climate ramifications and protect existing investments in industrial, agricultural, and tourist zones, official Ahram Online news reported, citing the Minister Mohamed Abdel-Aty.

Meanwhile, Abdel-Aty’s Ministry has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas and seawater intrusion, Xinhua news agency reported.

The project, set to be completed by 2023, is being implemented over an area of 69 km in five coastal governorates, namely Port Said, Damietta, Daqahliya, Kafr El-Sheikh and Beheira, said Abdel-Aty, adding it includes the establishment of an early weather warning centre in the Mediterranean.

Additionally, the Ministry was proposing a multi-year management plan to preserve investments and natural resources of the North Coast, according to the report.

Egypt, which will host the 27th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in November, is seeking to promote its national green transition.

