Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has urged France, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, to “provide economic and political support to Egypt” to deal with the repercussions of the Ukraine crisis, according to a statement of Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.

Shoukry made the remarks during a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian during which they discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation amid the global impact of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in the statement.

The conversation came just days after French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire paid a visit to Cairo, during which he affirmed his country’s full support for Egypt and its willingness to provide the Middle Eastern country with wheat supplies during the crisis.

Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer and buys the majority of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Egyptian Foreign Minister made a phone call to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, during which they discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and strengthen Egypt’s economic resilience to the repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

20220403-053048