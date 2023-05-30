WORLD

Egypt, Turkey agree to ‘immediately’ upgrade diplomatic ties

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to “immediately” upgrade the diplomatic relations between the two countries and exchange ambassadors, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The move came during a phone call on Monday by Sisi to Erdogan to congratulate the Turkish President on his re-election for a new presidential term, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

The two leaders stressed the historical ties that connect Egypt and Turkey and their peoples.

They also agreed on fostering mutual cooperation.

Turkey’s relations with Egypt turned sour after former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was ousted in July 2013 and his Turkey-backed Muslim Brotherhood group outlawed, prompting the two countries to expel each other’s ambassadors.

