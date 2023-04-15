Egypt has expressed its great concern over the ongoing clashes in neighbouring Sudan, calling on all Sudanese parties to exercise utmost restraint, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt also urged all Sudanese parties to protect the lives of the citizens and prioritise the higher interests of their nation.

The statement came after heavy gunfire was heard in several parts of Sudan’s capital Khartoum and nearby cities, following days of tension between Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the country’s army.

The army has previously warned against the RSF deployment in Khartoum and other cities without its approval, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis since the Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in October 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council as well as the government.

In December 2022, Sudan’s military and civilian leaders signed a political framework agreement to end the political impasse and institute a two-year transitional civilian authority, but the two sides have so far failed to transform the agreement into a final deal.

They agreed on most of the issues, except for those relating to reforms of the security and military forces, under which the RSF and other armed factions would be integrated into the Sudanese Army.

20230416-014004