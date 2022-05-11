WORLD

Egyptian army kills 14 terrorists in Sinai

NewsWire
0
0

The Egyptian army has killed 14 terrorists during armed clashes and military operations in North Sinai Governorate.

The Egyptian armed forces confirmed in a statement that seven terrorists were killed in clashes with law enforcement forces when they attempted to attack a security outpost in North Sinai, Xinhua news agency reported.

The terrorists’ automatic rifles, hand grenades and wireless communication devices were seized, according to the statement.

Another seven terrorists were killed in an air raid in North Sinai on the same day, according to the statement.

The anti-terror operations came after 11 Egyptian troops were killed and five others wounded on May 7 in clashes with terrorists in western Sinai.

Through a decade of fighting terrorism in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt has managed to minimize terrorist activities in the peninsula.

The terrorists in Sinai are mostly loyal to the Islamic State group.

20220512-033802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghans lose hope under 6 months of Taliban rule

    No marked gains for Indians; Afridi climbs to No. 10 in...

    Ethiopia repatriates undocumented migrants from Saudi Arabia

    Cambodia receives new batches of Chinese Covid-19 vaccines