Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has met with visiting Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, discussing regional and international issues.

During a meeting on Saturday in the Red Sea resort city, the two leaders agreed to maximise bilateral coordination and cooperation to develop the joint Arab action system in a bid to safeguard Arab national security and enhance Arab capabilities, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an Egyptian presidential statement.

Sisi noted Egypt is ready to enhance bilateral cooperation with Bahrain in various fields, push forward development coordination in the Middle East, and strengthen unity and joint Arab action facing various regional and international challenges.

For his part, King Hamad praised the pivotal and well-established role of Egypt as the cornerstone of regional security and stability and acknowledged Egypt’s efforts in promoting joint Arab action at all levels.

He said the two countries have seen significant progress in political and economic relations, among other fields.

