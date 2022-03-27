WORLD

Egyptian, Japanese FMs discuss bilateral ties, climate issues

NewsWire
0
0

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has held a video conference with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two top diplomats on Sunday discussed ways to continue pushing forward the bilateral relations, especially in the fields of culture, investment and trade, it added.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, as well as climate issues, it said.

Shoukry informed his Japanese counterpart the ongoing preparations for the upcoming the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27), which will be held in Egypt in November 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220328-041001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Earthquake in Bali kills 3 people, injures 7

    Iran boosts uranium enrichment capacity to 16,500 SWUs

    FB rolls out new tools for Group admins to reduce misinformation

    India-US defence expo focuses on space, AI cooperation