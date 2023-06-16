WORLD

Egyptian PM embarks on trip to Russia, Ukraine

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, leading an Egyptian delegation, has embarked on a trip to Kiev and Saint Petersburg with a mission of resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through an Africa-mediated initiative.

Madbouly was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the state-run Ahram Online news website.

The initiative was announced in May by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on behalf of a joint African peace delegation comprising leaders of South Africa, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, alongside Egypt’s Prime Minister.

The Russia-Ukraine war has dramatically affected Africa in different areas, mainly causing a surge in food prices and a shortage of fuel and gas.

