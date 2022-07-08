Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly urged citizens to adhere to health measures against Covid-19 during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday due to the recent rise in infections.

Madbouly called on the citizens to adhere to the precautionary measures against the virus, especially wearing medical face masks, Xinhua news agency reported citing a statement from the cabinet.

His remarks came days after senior health officials said that Egypt’s daily infections have increased by 7 to 8 per cent recently.

Celebrated by all Muslims worldwide, the Eid al-Adha holiday will start on July 9 in Egypt.

