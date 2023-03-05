WORLD

Egyptian president, Iraqi PM meet on bilateral, regional affairs

NewsWire
0
0

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani here to discuss issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting on Sunday, the two leaders agreed that sustained coordination is a must for facing challenges and restoring peace and stability in the region, according to the Egyptian Presidency.

Sisi highlighted Egypt’s unwavering support for Iraq and its people at all levels, particularly in the fight against terrorism and for the country’s security and stability, Xinhua news agency reported.

Egypt is willing to diversify and put into work various frameworks of political, economic, and cultural cooperation with Iraq, Sisi said, stressing the need to intensify cooperation within the framework of the Trilateral Cooperation Mechanism among Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.

For his part, al-Sudani lauded the firm and historical bonds between the two countries and Egypt’s efforts to support Iraq at all levels.

In this respect, he appreciated the “prominent role” that Egypt has played in forwarding the mechanisms of joint Arab action to maintain peace and development in spite of challenges in the region.

20230306-025803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cisco starts laying off over 4,000 employees

    Musk converts several rooms at Twitter HQ into bedrooms for employees

    Western leaders fear Putin planning huge escalation of Russia’s faltering invasion...

    Imran Khan heads to Rawalpindi today for ‘climax’ of long march