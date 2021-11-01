Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that developed countries must fulfill their long-standing pledges to provide 100 billion US$ per year to developing countries to face climate change.

“We are concerned about the gap between the available funding and the actual needs of developing countries as well as the obstacles that our countries face to have access to it,” Sisi said during his speech at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) which is being held in Glasgow from Monday to Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Developing countries’ implementation of their commitments to address climate change is conditioned by the amount of support they receive,” Sisi stressed.

He noted that Egypt has initiated serious steps to apply a sustainable development model. “This model is aimed at lifting the share of government-funded green projects to 50 per cent by 2025 and 100 per cent by 2030,” the Egyptian President added.

Sisi said the African continent faces the most negative repercussions and economic, social, security and political consequences of the climate change crisis.

Therefore, Egypt calls for the need to provide the African continent with special treatment, especially within the framework of implementing the Paris Agreement, given its severe conditions and the challenges it faces.

“I am confident that our summit’s deliberations and outcomes will convey our political commitment to facing climate change and adapting to its negative impacts,” he added.

