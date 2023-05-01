WORLD

Egyptian Prez announces establishment of emergency fund for irregular workers

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi announced the establishment of an emergency relief fund that provides a one-time subsidy of 1,000 Egyptian pounds ($32.36) for irregular workers.

In a televised speech on Labour Day, Sisi said that several other support programmes would be launched to help irregular workers, who are among the worst impacted by economic crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The emergency fund would be launched in the coming weeks and seasonal workers would receive financial support in emergencies,” he said.

Social and health accounts dues will be transferred to the fund, thus they would be invested and used in emergencies and crises for irregular workers in a sustainable manner, he added.

Sisi also instructed the Egyptian government to issue a new “Aman” certificate to cover life insurance and work injuries for irregular workers.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Manpower in December, there are 11 million irregular workers in Egypt.

