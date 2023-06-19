WORLD

Egyptian prez, EU foreign policy chief discuss ties, issues of mutual concerns

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met with visiting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, discussing bilateral relations and regional hotspot issues.

During their meeting, Sisi highlighted the diverse and longstanding ties between the two sides, and Egypt’s willingness to continue cooperation with the bloc, according to an Egyptian presidency statement on Monday.

For his part, Borrell lauded the good bilateral relations, and the crucial role played by Egypt in keeping regional security and stability, which makes Egypt a key and valued strategic partner of the EU and its members, Xinhua news agency reported.

Borrell praised Egypt for hosting Sudanese refugees and exerting efforts to restore calm and consolidate a ceasefire, said the statement.

The two leaders agreed to continue their cooperation in illegal migration and counter-terrorism, coordination on the Sudan conflict as well as other issues of mutual concerns, and agreed to put more efforts into pursuing the Palestinian cause.

The talks also touched on the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis.

