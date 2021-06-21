Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has reiterated his country’s full support for Libya’s national unity government during the transitional period.

Sisi made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with visiting Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush, his spokesperson Bassam Rady said in a statement.

Egypt stands firm with Libya’s interim government to maintain peace and stability in the North African country, said the President, stressing that restoring Libya’s sovereignty begins with the withdrawal of foreign forces, reports Xinhua news agency.

For her part, Mangoush said the Libyan government appreciates Egypt’s sincere efforts in supporting the country and helping to mediate a ceasefire in the war-torn nation.

The Libyan parliament approved in March an interim unity government to run the country until the general elections held later this year which are expected to end a decade-long civil war that followed the ouster and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

A day earlier, Mangoush met her Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, during which the latter stressed the necessity of restoring security, stability, sovereignty and unity of the Libyan territories and “implementing all the stages of the roadmap for the political solution resulting from the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum”.

–IANS

ksk/