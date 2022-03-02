WORLD

Egypt’s Suez Canal increases transit toll by up to 10%

By NewsWire
0
0

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced on Tuesday an increase in the transit toll by up to 10 per cent for laden and ballast vessels.

The decision, which was made in line with a significant growth in global trade, waterway development, and transit service enhancement, took effect on March 1, the SCA said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the second toll increase in two months.

On February 1, the SCA raised its transit toll by six per cent for vessels travelling through the waterway, except for the tourist ships and the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) carriers.

“The new increase is subject to continuous evaluation based on the changes of the marine transit market,” the statement added.

Linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, the Suez Canal was officially opened for international navigation in 1869, serving as a lifeline for global seaborne trade. Around 12 per cent of the world’s trade passes through the canal.

20220302-154203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.