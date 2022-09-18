WORLD

Egypt’s Suez Canal to raise transit fees in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

The Suez Canal’s transit tolls will increase by 15 per cent for all types of vessels and 10 per cent for dry bulk and cruise ships starting next year, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced in a statement.

The authority said on Saturday that rising energy prices, freight rates, and daily charter rates for ships, predicted to continue next year, are the main reason for raising transit tolls along the vital canal connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The (tolls) increase is inevitable and is a necessity in light of the current global inflation, which translates into increased operational costs and the costs of the navigational services provided in the canal,” SCA Chairman Ossama Rabiee said in the statement.

He added that the SCA adjusted the tolls through clear mechanism incorporating the changes in the maritime transport market, noting the canal remains the most efficient and least costly route compared to alternative routes.

20220918-070602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Electricity prices in Finland hit record high in 2021

    Finnish oppn party Chair won’t seek re-election

    5.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan

    Unsealed filing details items recovered from Mar-a-Lago raid