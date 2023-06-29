Eid was celebrated on Thursday with enthusiasm and traditional fervour in many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

A huge congregation for the Eid prayers were seen at international headquarters of Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Qadian town in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

Besides, people from all walks of life participated in the prayers and greeted their Muslim brothers on the occasion.

In Haryana, the Muslim population is largely concentrated in Mewat, Palwal, Mahendragarh and Gurugram districts.

In Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, hundreds offered prayers at the main mosque, Jama Masjid, in Sector 20.

Sweets were distributed among the people to mark the occasion.

