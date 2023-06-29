Eid prayers passed off peacefully throughout Kashmir on Thursday as authorities and Waqf board management made adequate arrangements for the devotees at various Eidgahs and mosques.

Former chief ministers, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah offered Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine in the outskirts of Srinagar city.

A large number of devotees offered Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine and greeted each other after the prayers.

Similar Eid gatherings took place at various mosques in Srinagar city and other districts.

Authorities did not, however, allow Eid prayers at the Jamia Masjid in old city Nowhatta area and the main Eidgah in Srinagar city. Officials said that the Eid prayers were not allowed at these two places to maintain law and order and to prevent anti-social elements from disrupting Eid festivities.

Large gatherings of devotees were witnessed in Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

Religious leaders and preachers led Eid prayers at various places in the Valley. All the Imams and preachers highlighted the universal message of peace and coexistence given by the holy Prophet.

No report of any untoward incident was received from anywhere today as the devotees left the mosques and Eidgahs peacefully after offering the prayers.

Children accompanied their fathers to various mosques and sat alongside to be part of the devotees’ crowd. Wearing new clothes on Eid is a historic Muslim tradition as different people wearing clothes of various colours imparted the look of a pageant at these places.

2023062931104