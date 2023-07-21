INDIA

Eight booked for duping ex-IAS officer in UP

Eight people, including three married couples, have been booked under multiple sections of the IPC for allegedly cheating a former IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh to the tune of Rs 98 lakhs by a firm owned by the accused over a period of time.

An FIR has been registered in this regard at Gomti Nagar police station on the complaint of the former IAS officer Madanpal Arya, a resident of Gomti Nagar extension.

The accused named in the FIR include Jai Prakash Gupta and his wife Suman Gupta; Sushil Gupta and his wife Rani Gupta; Ravinder Nath Yadav and his wife Babita Yadav; Somendra Gupta; and Arvind Gupta, all residents of various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

