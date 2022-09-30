BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Eight core industries’ growth slows to 9-month low of 3.3% in Aug

The growth of eight core infrastructure sectors fell to a nine-month low of 3.3 per cent in August from 12.2 per cent which was recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

The previous low growth of 3.2 per cent was recorded in November 2021.

Meanwhile the production growth of eight infrastructure sectors namely coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity was 9.8 per cent during April-August period of this fiscal, compared to 19.4 per cent in the year ago period, according to official data released on Friday.

In August 2022, there was an increase in the output of steel, cement, coal, refinery products, fertilisers and electricity compared to the corresponding period of last year.

