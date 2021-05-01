Fire engulfed a private residence in Russia’s Perm region, killing eight people inside, including two children, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

Pictures show that the one-story wooden house was scorched by the blaze, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The scene of the incident is being examined, and witnesses are being questioned, the committee said in a press release, adding that forensic examinations are underway to establish the cause of the deaths and the fire.

–IANS

