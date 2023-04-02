INDIA

Eight injured after man sets woman on fire in Kerala train

NewsWire
0
0

Eight people were injured when a man allegedly poured petrol on a woman and set her on fire in a moving train in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Sunday, before jumping off and escaping, police said.

Five seriously injured were admitted at Kozhikode government medical college and three others with minor burn injuries are admitted at the Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode.

According to doctors at the casualty ward at the medical college, the condition of two women is serious.

The Executive Express from Alappuzha to Kannur had left Kozhikode central station and was on Elathur bridge when the incident occurred.

Passengers in the train told IANS that the shocking incident happened in D1 bogey, when the accused, who was wearing a red shirt, poured petrol on the woman after there was a confrontation between him and other people including her, and set her on fire.

A passenger, identified as Gireesh, said: “A person poured petrol on a woman and set her alight. People tried to save her and some of them injured. There was a major commotion in the train and people ran into other compartments.”

At least four people were injured when they tried to save her, while the accused jumped from the train and made good his escape.

20230402-233005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Soni Razdan shares Alia’s unseen picture flaunting baby bump

    Unnao’s Miyaganj village to become Mayaganj in UP

    Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises searched for liquor bottles

    Panasonic launches its first fully rugged laptop in India