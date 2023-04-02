Eight people were injured when a man allegedly poured petrol on a woman and set her on fire in a moving train in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Sunday, before jumping off and escaping, police said.

Five seriously injured were admitted at Kozhikode government medical college and three others with minor burn injuries are admitted at the Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode.

According to doctors at the casualty ward at the medical college, the condition of two women is serious.

The Executive Express from Alappuzha to Kannur had left Kozhikode central station and was on Elathur bridge when the incident occurred.

Passengers in the train told IANS that the shocking incident happened in D1 bogey, when the accused, who was wearing a red shirt, poured petrol on the woman after there was a confrontation between him and other people including her, and set her on fire.

A passenger, identified as Gireesh, said: “A person poured petrol on a woman and set her alight. People tried to save her and some of them injured. There was a major commotion in the train and people ran into other compartments.”

At least four people were injured when they tried to save her, while the accused jumped from the train and made good his escape.

