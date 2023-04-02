Eight people, including women, were injured on Sundat when a man sprayed petrol at passengers in a moving train in Kerala’s Kozhikode and then, ignited it, police said.

The condition of the injured are not serious, as per officials.

The incident took place in the D1 bogey of the Executive Express going from Alappuzha to Kannur.

Earlier reports had said that the accused had poured petrol over a woman and set her afire, after a clash with some passengers, including the woman.

According to Latheesh , who was in the D1 coach, a person, wearing a red shirt, sprayed the petrol and then lit a match. This resulted in a fire breaking out in the coach, which left at least eight people i0njured.

Some of the injured were identified as Prakash, Ruby, and Jyothindranath, all said to be alumni of Kannur government engineering college. The names of the other injured were not available at the present.

Police is searching for the culprit who has escaped in the commotion following te blaze.

According to a senior police officer, the investigation is now focussed on the person who had randomly attacked the passengers . The officer said that this was a serious issue and the reason for his attack is not clear.

