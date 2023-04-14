WORLD

Eight killed in multi-vehicle collision in Indonesia

Eight people were killed and six others injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Semarang-Solo toll road in Java on Friday.

Six people died at the scene, and another two died while receiving medical treatment at the hospital, according to Boyolali Regency police officer Herdi Pratama, Xinhua News Agency reported.

“A trailer truck carrying iron hit a minibus that was travelling in front, then struck six other cars that were parked on the road shoulder at 4 a.m. local time,” said Pratama.

Those injured are still receiving medical treatment at two nearby hospitals.

The investigation is still underway.

Indonesia is facing the homecoming season when people from urban cities return to their respective hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families.

The Transportation Ministry estimates that the number of travellers this year will increase by 46 per cent to 123.8 million.

