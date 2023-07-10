INDIA

Eight killed in tempo-tanker collision in UP’s Pratapgarh

Eight persons on a tempo were killed and seven seriously injured when a tanker collided with it in Leelapur in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Monday afternoon, police said.

The injured, which is said to be critical, have been admitted to the Medical College.

According to police spokesman, this incident took place in Mohanganj market of Leelapur.

The tempo was going from Pratapgarh side and the tanker was coming from Mohanganj side. The speeding tanker rammed into the tempo, killing eight persons on the spot.

Inflammable material in the tanker started leaking after which traffic on the road has been stopped. Further details are awaited.

