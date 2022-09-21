INDIA

Eight-member STF to look after cheetahs released in Kuno National Park

NewsWire
0
0

Days after eight cheetahs were shifted from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, an eight-member Special Task Force (STF) of wildlife officials has been appointed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to look after the big cats, official sources told IANS on Wednesday.

The eight cheetahs are currently kept in a quarantine zone, which the NTCA proposed to the Madhya Pradesh forest department via an order.

The eight-member STF will be headed by Alok Kumar, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Madhya Pradesh. The other members of the task force include Principal Secretary (forest and tourism), and wildlife experts from the NTCA and Wildlife Institution of India (WII), the sources said.

“The STF has been given the responsibility to ensure the security of the newly-introduced cheetahs at Kuno National Park. They will be recommending facilities required to ensure the safety of the cheetahs and submit reports to the NTCA,” sources said.

The cheetahs were released at Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, which also happened to be his birthday.

20220921-233801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chhattisgarh girl preparing for NEET in Kota murdered by boyfriend

    A specially curated advocacy programme for the bartending community

    Mukhtar Ansari gets bail in 14-yr-old case

    Bihar Police taking dangerous approach against judicial officers: Patna HC