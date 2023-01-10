INDIA

Eight of a family killed in Bihar road accident

NewsWire
0
0

Eight persons of a family were killed after a truck rammed a three-wheeler in Bihar’s Katihar district, police said.

The deceased were natives of Kheria village and were on their way the Katihar railway station during the accident on Monday night.

According to the police, the truck was coming from the opposite direction was being driven at a very high speed and the visibility in the area was also low.

Roopak Ranjan Singh, the SHO of Khora police station, said that the victims died on the spot.

“We have recovered the dead bodies and sent for the post-mortem. The other family members of the deceased were informed about the accident,” Singh said.

Of the eight victims, two were children, he added.

20230110-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Opposition protests in RS for discussion on GST, other issues

    Kids in protest: Child rights panel wants FIR against Aditya Thackeray

    Shweta Tiwari wishes daughter Palak on b’day; ‘love you the most’,...

    National Games will set the stage for hosting international sports in...