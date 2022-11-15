BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Eight rakes of urea likely to reach Rajasthan daily

Amid the ongoing urea crisis in Rajasthan, farmers can breathe easy as eight rakes of urea are likely come to the state every day with the efforts of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Birla held a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in Delhi on Tuesday regarding the urea crisis in Rajasthan.

At the meeting held in the Parliament House complex, Birla told the ministry officials that farmers across Rajasthan are demanding urea for the Rabi season, but they are not getting it as per their requirement.

There should be no shortage of urea in Rajasthan. There is an urgent need to increase supply in the state so that farmers do not get worried about urea, he said.

After the discussion, the officials of the ministry assured Birla that now eight rakes of urea will be sent daily to Rajasthan. The officials will also ensure that the urea reaches every part of the state.

Ministry officials will also regularly review the requirement of urea in Rajasthan so that the supply remains smooth as per demand.

Arun Singhal, Secretary in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, and Neerja Adidam, Joint Secretary in the ministry, were present at the meeting.

