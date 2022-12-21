COMMUNITYTOP NEWS

Eight teen girls charged with murder in Toronto ‘swarming’ attack.

In what police are called a “swarming” attack, eight adolescent females were charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old Toronto man.

A “swarming” attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday may have started when eight teenage girls tried to take a liquor bottle from him.

Speaking to reporters, Det.-Sgt. Terry Browne with the Toronto police homicide unit said a 59-year-old man had a liquor bottle and was with a companion when a group of teenage girls allegedly attempted to steal it.

The victim was discovered stabbed soon after 12 a.m. on Sunday, following a complaint of an incident near York Street and University Avenue. According to authorities, the guy was transferred to a local hospital and ultimately died. Authorities did not publicize the man’s name until his family was notified.

The eight females were apprehended immediately after the attack and charged with second-degree murder, according to Detective Sgt. Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit during a news conference Tuesday.

Three of the girls are 13, three are 14, and two are 16.

