Eight writers from J&K selected for UP Urdu Academy’s annual honours

Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy recently announced the awards for the year 2019-21. The list of awaredds includes eight writers from Jammu and Kashmir.

Those selected for the honours from Jammu and Kashmir include Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, Dr Mohiuddin Zor Kashmiri, Dr Gulshan Abdullah, Deepak Kanwal, Dr Fayyaz Din Tayyab, Ashraf Adil, Khalid Bashir Talgami and Ghulam Nabi Kumar.

Every year, the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy gives awards to people who have rendered outstanding services in Urdu literature, poetry, journalism, criticism and fiction.

There is a wave of joy in every literary circle of Jammu and Kashmir. According to young writer and scholar Sohail Salem, U.P. Urdu Academy deserves a congratulations. He said that it is a welcome thing that the literature created in Jammu and Kashmir is getting recognition in other states.

“What is more gratifying that Kashmiri writers are read and appreciated. Uttar Pradesh Academy deserves congratulations,” Sohail said.

Expressing happiness on this occasion, Deepak Kanwal thanked U.P. Urdu Academy and described it as a milestone for the promotion of literature.

Renowned poet Ashraf Adil, who was selected for this honour, while appreciating UP Academy Urdu’s services towards Urdu literature, said that it will help a lot in the promotion of quality literature. He thanked the Academy for selecting him for the honour.

“U.P. Urdu Academy has been doing excellent service for the promotion of Urdu language and literature. Selecting Kashmiri writers for the honours is proof that the writers of Jammu and Kashmir are creating quality literature,” he said.

It has been announced by the Academy to give awards to personalities who have rendered outstanding services in Urdu literature, poetry, Urdu criticism, Urdu fiction, Urdu children’s literature and Urdu journalism in print and electronic media.

In the coming days, this award will be distributed in the Golden Jubilee programme organised by the Academy and the programme organised in relation to journalism on the completion of two years of Urdu journalism.

