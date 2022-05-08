INDIA

Eight-year-old killed by crocodile in UP district

NewsWire
0
0

An eight-year-old boy was killed in a crocodile attack in a pond in Bahraich, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon and the remains of the body were recovered by divers on Sunday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan said, “Virendra of Gud village under Motipur police station limits was attacked by a crocodile when he went to the pond with his sister.”

While bathing, a crocodile caught him and pulled him under the water. His sister rushed back home and informed the family members. Soon, the forest department officials launched a search operation.

The remains of the deceased have been recovered and sent for post-mortem.

The DFO said that the forest department will provide support to the family of the deceased.

The forest department was trying to catch the crocodile from the pond and move it to a river.

20220508-155010

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Allahabad HC summons UP DGP in contempt case

    Karnataka reports over 4,000 new Covid cases

    K’taka to maintain monthly vaccination target: Dy CM

    Amazed at NPA govt’s audacity: KTR