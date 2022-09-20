INDIA

Eight-year-old raped, accused arrested

NewsWire
0
0

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, living as a tenant in the house of the victim, in the Gudamba police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

The accused, identified as Vinod, 24, has been arrested.

The Gudamba police, releasing a video statement on the matter, said, “Two days after the abuse, the child complained of discomfort and pain in her private parts after which her parents took her to a doctor where the parents were told that the child had been raped. A complaint was lodged by the family with the police.”

The child has been admitted to a hospital where her condition was said to be serious.

The accused has been arrested, a case has been filed against him, and an investigation is underway, said the police.

20220920-054802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unable to accept 2019 defeat, Oppn disrupting House proceedings: Pralhad Joshi

    Rakshit Shetty-starrer ‘777 Charlie’ to hit screens on June 10

    2022 will see even greater advancement in India-Australia ties: Jaishankar

    A year of lockdown: Which apps did most favourably?