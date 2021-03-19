An eight-year-old student was electrocuted and at least four students injured on Friday in Bihar’s Darbhanga district.

Police station in-charge, Yashodananda Pandey said eight-year-old student Chanchala Kumari lost her life when a damaged live wire came in contact with an iron gate at her school.

He said, at least four other girl students and teachers were also injured in the incident. The injured have been admitted to a referral hospital for treatment.

There was panic in the school after the incident. Locals surrounded the school and raised slogans against the school administration demanding the suspension of the headmaster.

The villagers could only be pacified after senior police officers rushed to the school and spoke to them.

Further investigations are on.

–IANS

mnp/ash