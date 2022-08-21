SPORTSFOOTBALL

Eintracht Frankfurt sign midfielder Dina-Ebimbe from PSG

Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt have signed midfielder Eric-Junior Dina-Ebimbe from Paris Saint-Germain, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The 21-year-old will initially come on loan for a year but the Bundesliga side then have a buy option, the club announced in a statement on Sunday.

“With Eric-Junior Dina-Ebimbe, we have been able to strengthen our midfield in a targeted manner, which means we are well equipped for three competitions,” said sporting director Markus Krösche, who emphasized his versatility, dynamism and game intelligence.

He will be another option in central midfield alongside captain Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow and Kristijan Jakic.

Frankfurt could also add to their defence after the long-term absence of Almamy Touré and the retirement of Martin Hinteregger.

