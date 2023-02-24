ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Eisha Singh: ‘Bekaboo’ goes down as my first brush with fantasy genre

‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’ actress Eisha Singh has been roped in for the upcoming fantasy drama ‘Bekaboo’ along with Shalin Bhanot, and Monalisa.

The show revolves around two separate worlds of fairies (pari) and demons (rakshas) and the actress is excited about playing the role of a fairy (pari) and exploring the fantasy genre for the first time.

She said: “Bekaboo show marks many special firsts for me. Until this point in my career, I was drawn to social dramas as an actor and this show goes down as my first brush with the fantasy genre. The show is my first collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and being part of her vision is a dream come true for me.”

At the age of 17, Eisha made her TV debut in 2015 as Dhaani Tripathi in the show ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’. Later, she acted in ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’, ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Sirf Tum’, among others.

She added further about being part of the show and said: “Nothing makes me happier than knowing that the powerhouse creators have banked on my craft. I will be seen in the role of a girl who seems simple but is unaware of her superpowers. I hope the audience embraces me in this new avatar and they are thoroughly entertained by this new show.”

‘Bekaboo’ will be airing soon on Colors.

