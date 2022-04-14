ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Ek Mahanayak: Dr B.R. Ambedkar’ marks 131st birthday of Babasaheb with special episode

NewsWire
The historical drama ‘Ek Mahanayak-Dr B.R. Ambedkar’ is going to have a special episode on the 131st birth anniversary celebration of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Talking about the special episode, Atharva Karve, essaying Bhimrao’s character says: “It is indeed a very special moment. We get to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti on the show and have the entire cast – past and present seen in the show.”

“The special episode is heartwarming and has beautiful moments, especially between Bhimrao and Bhimabai. It is a reunion of sorts for the entire cast. Babasaheb is one of the most prominent voices in Indian history. “

“Be it his fight for equality, women empowerment, or his involvement in the reformation of education – he has impacted the lives of every Indian. This episode is our special tribute to Babasaheb on his birthday,” he adds.

On the other hand, actress Narayani Mahesh Varne, who plays the role of Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar, wife of B. R. Ambedkar adds: “I was ecstatic to meet the entire cast for this special shoot. The whole sequence of Bhimrao recalling his childhood days and, more specifically, his moments with his Aai are beautiful and heartwarming.”

“We have a special song in store dedicated to Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The episode is not to be missed and is a must-watch,” she concludes.

‘Ambedkar Jayanti Special Episode’ of ‘Ek Mahanayak – Dr B.R. Ambedkar’ is starting from April 14 on &TV.

20220414-172003

